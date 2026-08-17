India is now Canva's 4th largest market globally
What's the story
Cameron Adams, the co-founder of graphic design platform Canva, has revealed that India is a key player in shaping the company's product strategy. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Adams said that Indian users have a major influence on how Canva evolves in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. The country is now Canva's fourth-largest market globally, with over a billion designs and more than 250 million videos created on the platform in just one year.
Product evolution
AI's impact on product development
Adams noted that AI is changing how Canva builds and launches products.
He said, "We can't release something every six months anymore. We need to think about what we can release this week or next week, creating products that keep up with the capabilities of AI itself."
This highlights the rapid pace at which technology is evolving and its impact on product development cycles.
Feature launch
Local user behavior shaping product roadmap
Adams also revealed that user behavior in India has directly influenced Canva's product roadmap.
He cited the launch of two major features this year: Canva Offline and Canva Code 2.0.
The former allows users to access Canva without an internet connection, a feature that has been widely adopted by Indian students and teachers who often work in areas with no internet access.
Information
Focus on enterprise growth in India
Adams also spoke about Canva's growing enterprise focus and its plans for the future. He said, "Enterprise is something that we're kicking off in India. That's a focused growth area for us." This comes as part of Canva's broader focus on enterprise in India.
Team expansion
Canva is considering setting up a campus in India
Despite not having a physical office yet, Adams said that the team's size in India has tripled in two years.
He added that they are considering setting up a campus as part of their expansion plans.
"India is an amazing place to grow a team, and having a centralized hub could be a good strategic move," he said.