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India is now Canva's 4th largest market globally
India is influencing Canva's next big moves in AI, says co-founder Cameron Adams

India is now Canva's 4th largest market globally

By Akash Pandey
Aug 17, 2026
01:00 pm
What's the story

Cameron Adams, the co-founder of graphic design platform Canva, has revealed that India is a key player in shaping the company's product strategy. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Adams said that Indian users have a major influence on how Canva evolves in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. The country is now Canva's fourth-largest market globally, with over a billion designs and more than 250 million videos created on the platform in just one year.

Product evolution

AI's impact on product development

Adams noted that AI is changing how Canva builds and launches products.

He said, "We can't release something every six months anymore. We need to think about what we can release this week or next week, creating products that keep up with the capabilities of AI itself."

This highlights the rapid pace at which technology is evolving and its impact on product development cycles.

Feature launch

Local user behavior shaping product roadmap

Adams also revealed that user behavior in India has directly influenced Canva's product roadmap.

He cited the launch of two major features this year: Canva Offline and Canva Code 2.0.

The former allows users to access Canva without an internet connection, a feature that has been widely adopted by Indian students and teachers who often work in areas with no internet access.

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Information

Focus on enterprise growth in India

Adams also spoke about Canva's growing enterprise focus and its plans for the future. He said, "Enterprise is something that we're kicking off in India. That's a focused growth area for us." This comes as part of Canva's broader focus on enterprise in India.

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Team expansion

Canva is considering setting up a campus in India

Despite not having a physical office yet, Adams said that the team's size in India has tripled in two years.

He added that they are considering setting up a campus as part of their expansion plans.

"India is an amazing place to grow a team, and having a centralized hub could be a good strategic move," he said.

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