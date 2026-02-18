'India is a blueprint for democratizing AI globally': Sundar Pichai

Google rolled out some major moves to boost India's AI scene—like new subsea cables linking India and America, Gen AI tools for 10,000 schools, and training support for over 20 million public servants. There's also a $30 million challenge to fund science projects using AI, plus a professional certificate program available in English and Hindi.

Pichai highlights importance of trustworthy, transparent tech in diverse contexts

Pichai emphasized that trustworthy, transparent tech is key—especially in a country as diverse as India.

He pointed out that building AI across different languages and local needs can help everyone benefit.

Google is working with Indian startups and organizations on AI applications and services that aim to serve local needs.