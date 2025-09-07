India is now LinkedIn's 2nd-largest market, after the US

LinkedIn use in India has jumped by over 50% in two years, doubling revenue since 2020. Indians are leading globally in immersive video uploads too—up by 60%. Plus, new AI-powered job search tools (like filtering jobs by notice period or salary) have already been adopted by over 1.5 million Indian professionals.

LinkedIn is building tools for faster hiring and better brand visibility

About a third of Indian LinkedIn users work at small or mid-sized companies. To help them out, LinkedIn is building tools for faster hiring and better brand visibility.

And with its biggest R&D center outside the US based in Bengaluru, LinkedIn is betting big on local innovation—from AI to product design—all made in India.