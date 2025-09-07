Biblical AI videos go viral on TikTok
Pray.com, a Christian media app, is getting attention for its AI-made videos that bring Old Testament and Book of Revelation stories to life with fantasy visuals—think collapsing buildings and seven-headed dragons.
The latest video has racked up over 750K views, with most viewers under 30 and a slight male skew.
Pray.com's CTO Ryan Beck says viewers find the content spiritually meaningful.
Concerns over potential oversimplification
Not everyone's convinced: some scholars worry that turning deep biblical stories into flashy entertainment could water down their meaning.
Brad East from Abilene Christian University feels it risks losing spiritual depth, while Rev. Dr. Paul Hoffman at Samford University thinks the videos might spark interest but could oversimplify big ideas.
Pray.com says they're focused on education too, using real actors' voices and original music to keep things both engaging and thoughtful.