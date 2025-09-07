Biblical AI videos go viral on TikTok

Concerns over potential oversimplification

Not everyone's convinced: some scholars worry that turning deep biblical stories into flashy entertainment could water down their meaning.

Brad East from Abilene Christian University feels it risks losing spiritual depth, while Rev. Dr. Paul Hoffman at Samford University thinks the videos might spark interest but could oversimplify big ideas.

Pray.com says they're focused on education too, using real actors' voices and original music to keep things both engaging and thoughtful.