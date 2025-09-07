Why Qualcomm doesn't want Intel to make its chips

Qualcomm wants Intel to improve its manufacturing capabilities

Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon has said that Intel's chip production technology is not advanced enough for Qualcomm to use as a supplier. The statement was made during an interview on Bloomberg Television's Bloomberg Tech. Amon said, "Intel is not an option today," but added that they would like it to be one in the future if Intel could improve its manufacturing capabilities to produce more efficient chips.