India just dropped its 1st big set of AI guidelines

India just dropped its first big set of AI guidelines, right before the Impact Summit.
Instead of strict laws, the government is going with seven core principles—think trust, fairness, people-first design, accountability, and making sure AI is understandable and safe.
The focus? Letting innovation thrive while keeping bias and misuse in check.
How will these rules impact you?
These rules will shape how AI shows up in your life—from health apps to banking tools.
The idea is that AI should help people make better decisions, not replace them.
For anything high-risk (like stuff affecting safety or rights), extra safeguards and human oversight are now a must.
No brand-new law yet—India plans to tweak existing ones and set up new groups to keep an eye on things as tech evolves.