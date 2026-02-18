India just dropped its 1st big set of AI guidelines

How will these rules impact you?

These rules will shape how AI shows up in your life—from health apps to banking tools.

The idea is that AI should help people make better decisions, not replace them.

For anything high-risk (like stuff affecting safety or rights), extra safeguards and human oversight are now a must.

No brand-new law yet—India plans to tweak existing ones and set up new groups to keep an eye on things as tech evolves.