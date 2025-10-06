India launches AI platform for translating tribal languages

India just launched Adi Vaani, an AI-powered platform designed to translate and preserve tribal languages. It can handle real-time translation in several tribal languages like Santali, Bhili, Mundari, and Gondi—making education and public services more accessible for tribal communities.

Covering over 30 tribal languages by 2027 The goal is big: cover over 30 tribal languages by 2027 and support nearly 50 million speakers across the country.

This move helps keep India's linguistic diversity alive while making sure vital information actually reaches people in their own language.

How Adi Vaani works Developed with contributions from institutes like IIT Delhi and IIIT Hyderabad, Adi Vaani uses advanced AI models plus speech-to-text and OCR tech for accurate translations.

Voice synthesis models validated for cultural fidelity by Tribal Research Institutes mean translations sound natural too.