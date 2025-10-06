Next Article
SpaceX's Starship Flight 11 set for October 13 launch
SpaceX is set to launch Starship Flight 11 from Texas on October 13, 2025.
This mission will look a lot like previous flights, with the Super Heavy booster aiming for a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico and the upper stage releasing dummy payloads.
It's also the final flight using Starship's "Version-2" design before moving on to Version-3.
Flight 11 will try out a new landing sequence
Flight 11 will try out a new landing sequence using five Raptor engines, which should help make future landings safer and smoother—an important step for Mars plans.
SpaceX is reusing a booster from an earlier flight, showing how serious they are about making rockets that can fly again and again.
Data from this mission will shape how future Starships are built and flown.