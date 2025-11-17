This is India's first intelligent power chip for AI applications

Azimuth AI and Cyient Semiconductors have launched ARKA GKT-1, India's first-generation intelligent-power platform-on-a-chip. The chip is designed for high-efficiency edge AI and smart energy applications. Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the innovative technology, which marks a major step in India's journey toward self-reliance in semiconductor technology.

Chip features The chip delivers real-time intelligence while consuming less power The ARKA GKT-1 chip combines multi-core custom computing, advanced analog sensing, memory, and intelligent power management into a single energy-efficient System on a Chip (SoC). It is specifically designed for smart utilities, advanced metering, battery management systems (BMS), smart cities and industrial automation. The chip delivers real-time intelligence while consuming less power.

Chip design ARKA GKT-1's architecture and market potential The first-generation platform of ARKA GKT-1 is based on Azimuth AI's Software-Defined Silicon architecture and Cyient Semiconductors's mixed-signal, power, and low-energy ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) expertise. This combination creates a flexible silicon foundation for both domestic and global markets. Vaishnaw emphasized that this chip shows India's ability to design world-class semiconductor technologies for critical global industries.