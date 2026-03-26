India launches national AI skills initiative with Google, YouTube

Training in media and creative sectors

The initiative has two phases: First up, 15,000 scholarships will help students earn Google Career Certificates and dive into Google Cloud's Gen AI learning paths, so you get hands-on with real-world tools.

Next comes advanced training focused on storytelling, using Google's latest AI tools, and mastering YouTube best practices. This phase mixes online and in-person sessions across India's creative hubs.

As Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw put it, the goal is to help young talent shine in fields like animation, gaming, and media tech.