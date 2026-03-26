India launches national AI skills initiative with Google, YouTube
Big news for anyone interested in media and tech: India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting just teamed up with Google and YouTube to launch the National AI Skills Initiative.
Kicked off on March 26, this program is set to train 15,000 young people in practical AI skills designed for the media and creative industries.
The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai is leading the charge.
Training in media and creative sectors
The initiative has two phases: First up, 15,000 scholarships will help students earn Google Career Certificates and dive into Google Cloud's Gen AI learning paths, so you get hands-on with real-world tools.
Next comes advanced training focused on storytelling, using Google's latest AI tools, and mastering YouTube best practices. This phase mixes online and in-person sessions across India's creative hubs.
As Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw put it, the goal is to help young talent shine in fields like animation, gaming, and media tech.