India needs to measure its AI output: Kore.ai CEO Technology Feb 18, 2026

Raj Koneru, CEO of Kore.ai, thinks India needs to start measuring how much AI it actually creates—not just how much it uses.

At the sidelines of the Impact AI Summit, he said if everyone in India gets to build with AI, the country could become "the biggest creation engine in the world."

He's urging leaders to set up a way to track "AI creation" regularly.