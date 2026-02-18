India needs to measure its AI output: Kore.ai CEO
Raj Koneru, CEO of Kore.ai, thinks India needs to start measuring how much AI it actually creates—not just how much it uses.
At the sidelines of the Impact AI Summit, he said if everyone in India gets to build with AI, the country could become "the biggest creation engine in the world."
He's urging leaders to set up a way to track "AI creation" regularly.
Investment in AI education is key
Koneru believes government investment in AI education—from schools to professionals—could unlock huge potential for building homegrown platforms.
As he puts it: "Create a metric called AI creation. Measure it every day, every week, every month."
Kore.ai's impact in India
Kore.ai itself handles over 200 million customer interactions each year for Indian banks and retailers—showing what's possible when local talent builds with AI.
Time for action, not just words
Koneru says it's time for real results—not just promises.
