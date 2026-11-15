India opens consent manager applications with ₹2cr net worth requirement
India just kicked off applications for companies to become official "consent managers" under the new Digital Personal Data Protection Act.
Starting November 13, Indian firms with at least ₹2 crore net worth can apply to help users easily review and manage where their personal data goes.
Users' rights due May 13 2027
These consent managers will keep track of your data permissions for at least seven years, making sure everything stays secure and above board.
The government plans to roll out these new rules in phases, so from May 13, 2027, users' rights provisions should take effect.