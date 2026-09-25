Centre considering ₹20,000cr fund to boost AI infrastructure
What's the story
The Indian government is considering a major investment of ₹15,000-20,000 crore in a proposed fund. The initiative aims to provide long-term risk capital for India's cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) companies. It will also finance the establishment of GPU clusters, specialized data centers, and other AI infrastructure. The proposed National Frontier AI & Compute Fund (NFAICF) under the IndiaAI Mission is still under discussion, according to The Economic Times.
Fund objectives
Addressing the AI funding challenge
The NFAICF will play a crucial role in addressing a major hurdle in India's AI ambitions.
The fund is expected to focus on two key areas: financing companies developing advanced AI models and building the necessary computing infrastructure.
This comes as the cost of training advanced AI models and building the required infrastructure continues to rise, making it difficult for Indian start-ups to compete for capital through traditional venture funding and government grants.
Financial support
Long-term risk capital for frontier AI models
The proposed fund is expected to provide long-term risk capital to Indian companies working on frontier AI models.
It could also support GPU clusters and specialized data centers that provide the computing power needed to train and run these models.
The investment is aimed at projects requiring substantial upfront capital, which may not find adequate funding through traditional venture capital channels.
Investment strategy
Attracting private investment and international participation
The fund is being designed to attract private investment, with the government potentially acting as an anchor investor.
K Bhaskar Varma, chief business officer at NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies, said discussions are exploring a funding model where the government and private investors could contribute equally.
The talks have also considered whether international institutions such as the International Finance Corporation could participate in this proposed fund.
Mission support
Complementing the IndiaAI mission
The proposed fund will complement the government's existing IndiaAI Mission, which has an approved outlay of ₹10,372 crore to develop India's AI ecosystem.
The mission supports access to computing capacity at subsidized rates and provides funding for indigenous foundation models.
The proposed NFAICF, however, is being considered as a dedicated financing mechanism for frontier AI companies and large-scale computing infrastructure.