India considers dedicated AI law

Regulatory gaps

Discussions on dedicated AI regulatory framework have already begun

Krishnan further emphasized that the existing legal provisions are not enough to address all aspects of AI. He said, "At the Ministry level, what we can do is prepare a draft regulation for AI." The discussions on the dedicated AI regulatory framework have already begun, and a draft policy is expected to be released soon. This comes after Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's earlier statement that the current information technology law was framed long before the rapid emergence of AI.