India Post launches Dak Sewa app to book postal services
India Post just launched the Dak Sewa app, making it super easy to book speed posts, parcels, and money orders right from your phone.
Announced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the app aims to modernize postal services and bring them straight to your door: no more waiting in line.
Dak Sewa 1 million downloads 99L bookings
Dak Sewa already saw over one million downloads and handled 99 lakh parcel bookings separately from its trial run.
The app supports digital payments (UPI, net banking, and cards) and works in 23 Indian languages.
Plus, Jyotiraditya Scindia also launched the Dak Mitra app for employees, helping staff make the delivery of 15.09 crore postal articles and collect ₹1,102 crore in new premium collections and a total premium collection of ₹5,431 crore since last year.