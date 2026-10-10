India Post to cover 110 drone routes in Himachal Pradesh
Technology
India Post is ramping up its drone delivery game in Himachal Pradesh, planning to cover 110 routes soon, up from just 36 since launching in August 2026.
The big idea? Make sure even people in the most remote mountain areas get their mail and packages on time, no matter how tricky the terrain.
India Post launches tech upgrade
This tech upgrade isn't just about cool drones: it's about making postal services faster and more reliable for everyone, especially where regular delivery vans can't reach.
The project kicked off with a symbolic national flag flight and is part of India Post's push to increase the use of technology and innovation in postal operations during National Postal Week.
For folks living far from city centers, this could be a real game-changer.