Malaria cases down by 97% in India, says Amit Shah

India has witnessed a staggering 97% reduction in malaria cases, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced today. He made the statement while addressing the 'All India Medical Conference - IMA NATCON 2025' of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Ahmedabad. Shah credited various healthcare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush for this remarkable achievement.

Health improvements Government's efforts in reducing mortality rates Shah also highlighted the government's success in reducing the mortality rate of dengue to just 1%. He said there has been a 25% reduction in maternal mortality as well. The Home Minister stressed these achievements are possible when schemes are effectively implemented on the ground, and that unprecedented changes have been made to improve citizens' health.

Budget boost Increase in health budget under Modi's government Shah pointed out the increase in the central government's health budget from ₹37,000 crore in 2014 to ₹1.28 lakh crore now. He said this was all possible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The Home Minister urged doctors to align their efforts with this infrastructure and scheme for better results, emphasizing their role in achieving a "healthy demography" for PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.