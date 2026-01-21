India's new spy satellites to boost border surveillance, night imaging

India is planning to launch over 50 new spy satellites and add night-time imaging capabilities, in a bid to strengthen national security. The move comes after New Delhi witnessed surveillance gaps during a border conflict with Pakistan last year. The Modi government also plans to set up overseas ground stations for faster and more comprehensive information relay, possibly in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Scandinavia.

Tech advancements Technological upgrades and satellite data transfer The Indian government is also working on upgrading its satellites with new technology that can capture images in dark and cloudy conditions. This would be done by shifting from electro-optical radar to synthetic aperture radar. The government is also working on upgrades to facilitate data transfer between satellites without the need for a ground station.

Launch acceleration Fast-tracking satellite launch under Space-Based Surveillance-3 The first batch of 52 satellites, under the Space-Based Surveillance-3 program, is being fast-tracked. The aim is to monitor areas of interest more frequently than what India's current technology allows. The Times of India had reported in June last year about the plan to expedite this satellite launch, with the first batch expected to go up by April 2026.

Expansion strategy ISRO's ambitious satellite deployment plan The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to deploy as many as 150 new satellites to bolster India's border security. This was revealed by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan at an event in Chennai, Mint reported in April 2025. The estimated cost of deploying these 150 satellites is around ₹26,000 crore ($2.8 billion).

Strategic insights Lessons learned from past military confrontation The extensive measures reflect the lessons India has learned after its worst military confrontation in decades with Pakistan in May. The two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors were on the brink of all-out war during that four-day conflict. Satellites were extensively used to identify and monitor targets, and China assisted Pakistan by helping it adjust its satellite coverage during the fighting.