Centre issues second notice to X over Grok's misuse

The Indian government has issued a second notice to X Corp, the parent company of social media platform X , according to Moneycontrol. The move comes after officials deemed the company's response to concerns about its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Grok, as inadequate. While X Corp has expressed its willingness to take action against users generating objectionable content, officials are not satisfied with the lack of technical measures outlined in their response.

Response details Government seeks clarity on technical measures In its response to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), X Corp reportedly acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and assured compliance with the Information Technology Act, 2000. The company also reiterated its commitment to act against accounts prompting Grok to generate non-consensual obscene images or videos. However, officials said these assurances do not address their core concern about technical measures being taken by X Corp.

Official statement X Corp's response doesn't detail technical measures A government official said, "In their response, X Corp said that they are committed to following Indian laws. However, their response doesn't detail out the technical measures being taken to prevent this sort of misuse." The official further added that there is little clarity on any concrete changes to Grok's responses or safeguards.