'India should create its own AI rules': Wipro's Ivana Bartoletti
Technology
At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Wipro's Ivana Bartoletti shared a new vision for how India should handle AI.
Instead of copying Western rules, she said India should focus on innovation and treat AI governance as a strategic tool, not just another box to tick.
Bartoletti's take on India's 'techno-legal' approach
Bartoletti praised India's "techno-legal" style—prioritizing accountability over one-size-fits-all regulations.
She suggested building flexible rules that adapt to real-world impacts and updating laws step by step as challenges come up.
Her main message: good AI governance should help businesses use tech responsibly and boost trust, not slow things down.