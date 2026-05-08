IAF, DRDO successfully test indigenous glide weapon system TARA
What's the story
The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have successfully tested India's first indigenous glide weapon system, Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA). The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha on Thursday. TARA is a modular range-extension kit that turns conventional unguided warheads into precision-guided glide weapons. The successful trial marks a major milestone in India's self-reliance in defense technology.
Design details
TARA designed and developed by RCI Hyderabad
TARA was jointly designed and developed by the Research Center Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, and other DRDO laboratories. The weapon system is aimed at improving the lethality and accuracy of low-cost weapons for neutralizing ground-based targets. It also features advanced guidance technologies that are both cost-effective and state-of-the-art. The kit's development has been done in partnership with Indian industries under the Development-cum-Production Partner model, which has already started production activities.
Strategic significance
Successful trial bolsters India's indigenous defense capabilities
The successful trial of TARA has been hailed as a major step in bolstering India's indigenous defense capabilities. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved in the project, including DRDO, IAF, and industry partners. He called it a significant development that would strengthen India's self-reliance in defense technology. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defense R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also praised the teams associated with this successful flight trial.