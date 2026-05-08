IAF, DRDO successfully test indigenous glide weapon system TARA

Design details

TARA designed and developed by RCI Hyderabad

TARA was jointly designed and developed by the Research Center Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, and other DRDO laboratories. The weapon system is aimed at improving the lethality and accuracy of low-cost weapons for neutralizing ground-based targets. It also features advanced guidance technologies that are both cost-effective and state-of-the-art. The kit's development has been done in partnership with Indian industries under the Development-cum-Production Partner model, which has already started production activities.