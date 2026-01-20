India to conduct 500m dive for Matsya-6000 in May 2026
India's National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) is getting ready to test its Matsya-6000 sub at a depth of 500 meters in May 2026.
This follows prior uncrewed trials or integration/testing at NIOT and is part of the Deep Ocean Mission, which aims to send people down as deep as 6,000 meters.
Why does Matsya-6000 matter?
Matsya-6000 is a high-tech, battery-powered sub built for three crew members inside a tough titanium sphere—think tiny but super strong.
It's been tested for power, stability, and life support, with systems reported to provide emergency support ranging from 72 to 96 hours.
What's the big deal for India?
With this mission, India joins just six countries working on deep-sea manned subs.
The goal: explore valuable resources like polymetallic nodules and boost ocean research and jobs.
Matsya-6000 comes loaded with backup systems so missions stay safe even if things go sideways.