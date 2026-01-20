India to conduct 500m dive for Matsya-6000 in May 2026 Technology Jan 20, 2026

India's National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) is getting ready to test its Matsya-6000 sub at a depth of 500 meters in May 2026.

This follows prior uncrewed trials or integration/testing at NIOT and is part of the Deep Ocean Mission, which aims to send people down as deep as 6,000 meters.