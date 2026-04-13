India plans cyber intelligence architecture to counter state-backed threats

The Indian government is planning to build a cyber intelligence architecture. The initiative aims to detect, analyze, and respond to threats across its vast digital ecosystem, Moneycontrol reports. The move comes as the government considers its networks as prime targets for "state-sponsored actors." A request for proposal has been floated for selecting a system integrator for this ambitious project.

Central feature The system will be built around a petabyte-scale log platform The proposed system will be built around a petabyte-scale log analytics platform. This platform will collect and process massive amounts of data generated by government digital systems. The tender document, released on April 2, states that the platform will conduct "threat hunting, and health/performance monitoring, detecting and mitigating cyber-attacks/incidents." A petabyte is equal to one million gigabytes or one quadrillion bytes.

Unified system Aim to integrate multiple security tools The proposed cyber intelligence architecture also plans to integrate a range of security tools into a single system. These include Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and Network Detection and Response (NDR). The goal is to provide a "360-degree view" of the cyber threat landscape for early detection and faster mitigation.

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Infrastructure vulnerability Initiative is critical given the sensitivity of government networks The scale and sensitivity of the government's digital infrastructure, with networks like NICNET and the National Knowledge Network supporting services across ministries and states, highlight the need for a more robust, centralized monitoring capability. These networks "represents a high value target for cyber threats," making this initiative even more critical.

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