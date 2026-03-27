India to roll out 6G networks by 2030
Technology
India just announced it plans to roll out 6G mobile networks by 2030.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared that India will help set global standards for this next-generation tech, teaming up with international groups to get things moving.
Bharat 6G Alliance has grown to over 80 members
The Bharat 6G Alliance, started in 2024, has quickly grown from just 14 members to a solid group of 85.
This crew is leading India's push into the future of telecom and finally gives the country a real voice in setting worldwide standards, a big step toward a more digitally connected India.