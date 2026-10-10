India unveils 1st-ever cyber Trojan horse at c0c0n 2026 Kochi

India just revealed its first-ever cyber trojan horse at the c0c0n 2026 conference in Kochi.

Standing 25 feet tall and built from 850 old electronics, this eye-catching piece by artist DaVinci Suresh is here to get people thinking about cybersecurity risks, and why recycling e-waste matters.

There are plans to shift it to Nehru Park in Fort Kochi as a permanent installation.

The event is a joint effort by Kerala Police and the Information Security Research Association. Plus, with help from Childlight - Global Child Safety Institute, the project is also spreading awareness about online child sexual exploitation and abuse and extending the message to audiences worldwide.