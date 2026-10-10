India unveils 1st-ever cyber Trojan horse at c0c0n 2026 Kochi
India just revealed its first-ever cyber trojan horse at the c0c0n 2026 conference in Kochi.
Standing 25 feet tall and built from 850 old electronics, this eye-catching piece by artist DaVinci Suresh is here to get people thinking about cybersecurity risks, and why recycling e-waste matters.
There are plans to shift it to Nehru Park in Fort Kochi as a permanent installation.
The event is a joint effort by Kerala Police and the Information Security Research Association. Plus, with help from Childlight - Global Child Safety Institute, the project is also spreading awareness about online child sexual exploitation and abuse and extending the message to audiences worldwide.
Trojan project shows hidden digital threats
The Trojan Project uses this giant horse to show how digital threats can hide in plain sight, much like the original myth.
There are plans to shift it to Nehru Park in Fort Kochi as a permanent installation.
Plus, with help from Childlight - Global Child Safety Institute, the project is also raising awareness of online child sexual exploitation and abuse and extending the message to audiences worldwide.