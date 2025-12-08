Next Article
IndiaAI: Government wants AI models to be fair and bias-free
Technology
The Indian government is making sure AI models built under its IndiaAI Mission are fair and sensitive, especially around issues like caste and gender.
Developers now have to run serious tests to spot and fix any hidden biases before these systems go live.
Other details
Back in October, the government invited ideas for tools that check how well AI works in tough situations—part of a bigger plan for ethical, unbiased tech.
Homegrown startups are building bilingual language models like Param-1 using lots of local data, with support from the government.
The government is planning an 'AI Commons'—a global initiative to set standards for ethical AI and promote responsible and ethical deployment worldwide.