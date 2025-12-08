These games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox has revealed its Game Pass lineup for this month. The update details the new games coming to the service and their availability across cloud, console, handheld, and PC. These include titles such as Monster Train 2 (a strategic card battler), Spray Paint Simulator (a cozy creative builder), and 33 Immortals (game preview), an ambitious 33-player co-op title.

Game additions A mix of genres The month of December will see a range of games added to the library. The lineup features Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a single-player first-person adventure set in 1937, and Routine, a retro-futuristic sci-fi horror game launching day one with Game Pass.

List Mid-December highlights The mid-December lineup includes A Game About Digging A Hole, a minimalist digging game with a hidden secret as the ultimate goal. Another day-one release is Death Howl, which combines soulslike exploration with deck-building. The lineup also features Dome Keeper, a roguelike survival miner, and the 2023 reboot of Mortal Kombat 1, marking a new era for the iconic fighting franchise.