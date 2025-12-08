Underwater arms race: How navies are developing quieter robotic submarines
Navies are now racing to build quieter, smarter robotic submarines—called AUVs—to boost stealth and protect the ocean from noise pollution.
The European Defence Agency kicked off the €4.8-million SPHYDA project in 2025, teaming up with Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Norway to figure out how to make these subs as silent as possible.
How they're making subs quieter
SPHYDA is investigating and modeling various noise-reduction strategies, such as rubber hull coatings and special mounts that cut down on vibrations.
After running computer simulations, they'll move on to tank tests and real sea trials to see what actually works.
The goal? Submarines that can sneak around undetected while causing less harm to marine life.
Why this matters
Quieter AUVs mean navies can gather intel without being picked up by enemy sonar—and at the same time, it's a win for whales and other sea creatures sensitive to noise.
This project is part of a bigger EU push for defense tech that's both effective and environmentally friendly.