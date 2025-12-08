Next Article
Intermittent fasting changes your brain and gut—and helps with weight loss
Technology
A new study found that 25 adults on a 62-day intermittent fasting plan lost about 7.6kg each—nearly 8% of their body weight.
But it wasn't just the scale that changed: brain scans showed less activity in areas tied to cravings and self-control, while shifts in certain gut bacteria seemed to go hand-in-hand with these brain changes.
Why does this matter?
The results suggest your gut microbes and brain actually "talk" to each other when you change how you eat, influencing hunger and habits.
Scientists hope this could lead to smarter ways to tackle obesity—maybe by targeting specific microbes or brain pathways for lasting results.
For anyone curious about how diet affects more than just weight, it's a pretty fascinating connection!