IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026: Public access extended for last 2 days

The IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi just got a little longer—public access has been extended to February 21 after huge interest. The event will be formally inaugurated by PM Modi, joined by 20 heads of state, including France's Emmanuel Macron, on February 19.

Major expo, AI demos on show Happening from February 16-20 across four venues, including Bharat Mandapam, the summit features a massive expo—think 300+ exhibitors from over 30 countries, all organized into seven thematic Chakras like health, agriculture, and safe AI.

If you want to check it out in person, public entry is open February 20-21.

Heads up: February 19 is invite-only for security.

From Guinness World Records to new resources Expect a packed schedule: there are over 500 events lined up—from a big research symposium with hundreds of papers to CEO roundtables and live AI demos.

The summit will also note that it has entered the Guinness World Records for student AI pledges, with 250,946 pledges announced by an adjudicator and launch new resources on responsible AI.