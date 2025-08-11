IndiaAI Mission: $1.2B to build voice-based AI models

Bengaluru's Sarvam AI has been picked to create India's first fully homegrown large language model, built for advanced reasoning and smooth voice interactions in multiple Indian languages. Everything—from the code to the servers—is being developed locally, keeping data secure and truly "Made in India."

New AI apps and LLMs by 2026

The mission is stacking up over 34,000 GPUs to power new startups and aims to roll out five major Indian LLMs plus about 100 practical AI apps by 2026.

Expect smarter voice assistants that help with farming advice, healthcare info, or learning support—all in your own language.

It's a big step toward making tech feel less foreign and more like home.