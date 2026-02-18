Indian AI beats Google, OpenAI on OCR task Technology Feb 18, 2026

Sarvam AI, a startup from Bengaluru, just outperformed big international names like Google and OpenAI on an English-only split of an OCR benchmark.

Their model, Sarvam Vision, scored 84.3% on the olmOCR-Bench benchmark (English-only split, announced February 2026)—beating Google Gemini 3 Pro (80.2%) and others.

For Indian-language OCR comparisons, Sarvam reports separate language-wise results on its Sarvam Indic OCR Bench.