Indian AI beats Google, OpenAI on OCR task
Sarvam AI, a startup from Bengaluru, just outperformed big international names like Google and OpenAI on an English-only split of an OCR benchmark.
Their model, Sarvam Vision, scored 84.3% on the olmOCR-Bench benchmark (English-only split, announced February 2026)—beating Google Gemini 3 Pro (80.2%) and others.
For Indian-language OCR comparisons, Sarvam reports separate language-wise results on its Sarvam Indic OCR Bench.
Sarvam Vision supports OCR in 22 Indian languages
Sarvam Vision is built to handle tricky visuals—think tables, charts, and scanned documents—and supports OCR across 22 Indian languages; speech features are provided by Sarvam's separate Bulbul V3 model.
It also hit a strong 93.28% on the OmniDocBench v1.5 test.
World-class tech doesn't have to come from overseas giants
This win highlights how India can build smart AI tools for its own languages and needs.
Sarvam's focus on local workflows is closing real gaps and showing that world-class tech doesn't have to come from overseas giants—or cost a fortune.