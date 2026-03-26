Indian Army, IIT Madras join forces to boost defense tech

New nodal indigenization center opens in Avadi

As part of this push, a new Nodal Indigenization Centre (NIC) has opened in Avadi, near Chennai.

The NIC brings together students, researchers, industry pros, and the military to turn smart ideas into real equipment for soldiers.

It's a big step for Tamil Nadu's Defense Corridor and shows India is serious about building its own high-tech defense gear instead of buying from abroad.