Indian Army, IIT Madras join forces to boost defense tech
Technology
The Indian Army is partnering with IIT Madras's Pravartak Technologies Foundation to boost made-in-India defense tech and rely less on imports.
By tapping into IIT Madras's advanced research, the Army hopes to develop homegrown solutions that actually fit its needs, making the whole process more efficient and future-ready.
New nodal indigenization center opens in Avadi
As part of this push, a new Nodal Indigenization Centre (NIC) has opened in Avadi, near Chennai.
The NIC brings together students, researchers, industry pros, and the military to turn smart ideas into real equipment for soldiers.
It's a big step for Tamil Nadu's Defense Corridor and shows India is serious about building its own high-tech defense gear instead of buying from abroad.