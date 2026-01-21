Robots join India Army's firefighting force at ammunition depots

The Indian Army is all set to revolutionize its firefighting capabilities with the induction of 18 indigenously developed Fire Fighting Robots (FF BOTs). The ₹62 crore deal was signed on January 13 by the Army's Directorate of Capability Development and Ahmedabad-based start-up Swadeshi Empresa Pvt Ltd. The robots will be deployed at ammunition depots and other high-risk locations, such as armament depots and fuel storage sites.

Tech specs FF bots: A technological leap in firefighting The FF BOTs are unmanned ground vehicles that can operate in extreme conditions such as intense heat, toxic smoke, explosions, and structural collapse. They will be deployed at armament and ammunition depots, fuel storage sites, and other sensitive facilities across various cantonments. The induction process is expected to start from the first week of April.

Operational capabilities Advanced features of the FF bots The FF BOTs come with optical and thermal cameras that provide live feeds to operators. This way, they can detect hotspots and hidden flames even in low-visibility or smoke-filled areas. This technology enables a quicker initial response and assessment while keeping personnel at a safe distance from potential hazards.

International adoption Global trend of robotic systems in firefighting The Indian Army's procurement of FF BOTs is part of a larger global trend toward using robotic systems for firefighting, especially in industrial plants, oil refineries, nuclear facilities, and military sites. These areas are prone to rapid fire escalation and pose a significant threat to life and critical infrastructure. The FF BOT was originally developed under the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative for the Indian Navy.

