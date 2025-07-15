Next Article
Indian astronaut receives unique space haircut
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just made history as the first Indian to get a haircut on the International Space Station.
The honors went to American astronaut Nichole Ayers, who joked she might have a future in the haircutting business after the zero-gravity trim.
Shukla's space routine
Before launch, Shukla spent weeks in quarantine at Kennedy Space Center due to delays, giving him extra time to prep for space routines.
Up on the ISS, he's had to swap showers for wet towels and wipes—European astronaut Thomas Pesquet says these simple tricks actually work well for staying clean in microgravity.