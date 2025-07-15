China unveils Kimi K2, outshining GPT-4 in AI benchmarking

Kimi K2 runs on 32 billion of its trillion parameters, balancing power and efficiency. It scored 65.8% on SWE-bench Verified and outperformed GPT-4.1 on LiveCodeBench (53.7% vs 44.7%). In math tests, it hit a standout 97.4% accuracy—better than GPT-4.1's 92.4%. Basically, it beats most models out there at reasoning and complex tasks.

Can write and run code

Thanks to its "mixture-of-experts" design, Kimi K2 doesn't just spit out text—it can actually write and run code by itself, which keeps costs down too.

Plus, as an open-source model, it shows Moonshot AI is serious about making advanced AI accessible to all.