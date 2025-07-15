Indian astronaut Shukla shares space journey insights Technology Jul 15, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer, is heading home after spending approximately 21 days on the International Space Station. As part of the Axiom-4 private mission, he worked alongside astronauts from several nations.

His ride back—SpaceX's Dragon "Grace"—undocked on July 14 and will splash down off California's coast today at 3:01pm IST.