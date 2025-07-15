Axiom-4 mission's return journey: Key events and timings
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to finish his two-week stint on the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule will undock from the ISS on July 14 at 7:05am EDT (4:35pm IST), with splashdown expected off California's coast early July 15.
There might be a slight delay—Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned weather could push things back by about an hour.
NASA to provide live coverage
NASA kicks off live coverage with hatch closing at 4:30am EDT (2:00pm IST) on July 14, then follows up with undocking updates.
After that, Axiom Space will keep everyone posted as Dragon heads home.
This mission is part of NASA's bigger plan to team up with private companies for a sustainable space economy, so they can set their sights even farther into deep space.