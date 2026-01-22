Indian doctor wins global Wiley Research Heroes Prize 2025

Why does this matter?

Dr. Lahariya helped shape India's national vaccine and health policies, and played a big part in setting up Delhi's Mohalla Clinics and Ayushman Bharat centers—making healthcare more accessible for those who need it most.

His work has contributed to improvements in childhood vaccination coverage in India.

He's also helped introduce new vaccines into the mainstream program and published over 150 research papers—putting him among the top researchers worldwide.