Indian doctor wins global Wiley Research Heroes Prize 2025
Technology
Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya just made history as the first Indian to win the Wiley Research Heroes Prize 2025 for "Impact Beyond Academia."
Out of over 2,000 global nominees, he stood out for turning medical research into real-world policies that help everyday people.
Why does this matter?
Dr. Lahariya helped shape India's national vaccine and health policies, and played a big part in setting up Delhi's Mohalla Clinics and Ayushman Bharat centers—making healthcare more accessible for those who need it most.
His work has contributed to improvements in childhood vaccination coverage in India.
He's also helped introduce new vaccines into the mainstream program and published over 150 research papers—putting him among the top researchers worldwide.