Indian game developers unite against real money gaming ban
After the Online Gaming Bill 2025 banned real money gaming in India, top developers and publishers—like SuperGaming, Reliance Games, and Dot9 Games—joined forces to launch the Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA).
Their main goal? To boost "made-in-India" games and advocate for globally competitive triple-A titles.
Dream11's founder says ban wiped out 95% of its revenue
The IGPDA is hoping to partner with the Maharashtra government to attract more gaming companies to Mumbai, with a joint event planned for later this year.
Meanwhile, big names like Dream11 have taken a hit; founder Harsh Jain shared that the ban wiped out 95% of Dream Sports's revenue, showing just how tough things have gotten for real money gaming platforms.