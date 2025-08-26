Apple's new AI access controls help IT admins
Apple is working on new enterprise AI access controls.
Now, IT admins can manage who gets to use ChatGPT Enterprise and similar AI tools on company iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
They can turn access on or off, tweak settings, and make sure sensitive data doesn't leave the device without permission—even if the company hasn't signed an OpenAI contract.
Controls extend to other AI tools as well
These controls aren't limited to ChatGPT; they also work with other big names like Anthropic and Google.
Companies get to choose if their AI tasks run directly on devices, through Apple's Private Cloud Compute, or via approved external clouds—helping them keep data secure and meet compliance rules.
Apple's move could boost AI adoption in enterprises
With over 5 million business users already on ChatGPT Enterprise, demand for secure and flexible AI at work is huge.
By giving IT teams more control over how employees use these tools, Apple is making it easier for businesses to adopt AI while keeping privacy front and center—a move that shows they're serious about supporting modern workplaces.