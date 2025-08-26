Apple's new AI access controls help IT admins Technology Aug 26, 2025

Apple is working on new enterprise AI access controls.

Now, IT admins can manage who gets to use ChatGPT Enterprise and similar AI tools on company iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

They can turn access on or off, tweak settings, and make sure sensitive data doesn't leave the device without permission—even if the company hasn't signed an OpenAI contract.