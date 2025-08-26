Spotify now lets you send songs and podcasts to friends

Messaging is available in select Latin and South American countries

The feature launches first on mobile for users over 16 in select Latin and South American countries, with more regions coming soon.

Messages are encrypted (but not end-to-end), and Spotify will monitor chats for policy violations—plus, you can report anything sketchy yourself.

If messaging isn't your thing, it's easy to turn off: just head to Settings > Privacy and social.

This update fits into Spotify's bigger push for interactive features like podcast comments and a refreshed video feed.