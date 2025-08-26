Spotify now lets you send songs and podcasts to friends
Spotify is introducing a new messaging feature, announced on August 26, 2025, letting users share songs and podcasts directly with each other inside the app.
You'll be able to chat one-on-one with people you've already swapped playlists or content with—think collaborative playlist buddies or Family and Duo plan members—and keep track of everything you've shared.
Messaging is available in select Latin and South American countries
The feature launches first on mobile for users over 16 in select Latin and South American countries, with more regions coming soon.
Messages are encrypted (but not end-to-end), and Spotify will monitor chats for policy violations—plus, you can report anything sketchy yourself.
If messaging isn't your thing, it's easy to turn off: just head to Settings > Privacy and social.
This update fits into Spotify's bigger push for interactive features like podcast comments and a refreshed video feed.