Centre rejects report on mandatory smartphone source code sharing

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has dismissed a media report that claimed the Indian government was planning to force smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung into sharing their proprietary source code. The ministry clarified that no such proposal is under consideration. The clarification comes after a Reuters report suggested Indian authorities were looking at new smartphone security rules as part of a broader security framework.

Security measures What the report said The rules, according to Reuters, could have mandated smartphone makers to share source code with authorities, notify the government about major software updates in advance, and comply with additional software-related obligations. The proposals were said to be aimed at bolstering national security and improving oversight of devices widely used across India. However, these claims raised concerns over user privacy, intellectual property protection, and the operational impact on global tech companies manufacturing/selling smartphones in India.

Clarification MeitY clarifies ongoing discussions are routine consultations In response to the media reports, MeitY clarified through PIB Fact Check that it has not proposed any measure to compel smartphone manufacturers into sharing source code or making mandatory software changes. The ministry said all feedback from industry would be evaluated before any policy direction is considered. It also stressed that the ongoing discussions are part of a standard stakeholder engagement process aimed at understanding technical challenges, compliance burdens and international best practices followed by smartphone manufacturers.