Indian Ocean warming threatens marine life and millions of people
The Indian Ocean is heating up fast, and it's not just a weather story. It's putting marine life and millions of people at risk.
With the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal becoming too warm, we're seeing coral reefs bleach out, fish populations drop, and oxygen levels fall.
All this messes with food chains and threatens biodiversity.
Fish migrate, fishing communities struggle
Fish are moving to cooler waters, leaving fishing communities struggling to keep up.
Coral reefs are getting hit hard by the heat, which means less coastal protection and fewer habitats for sea creatures.
Even tiny phytoplankton, key players in the ocean food web, are declining because warmer water mixes nutrients less effectively.
India's ocean experts issue early warnings
India's ocean experts are tracking these changes closely and sending out early warnings.
But honestly, unless we act fast on climate change and cut emissions, these problems will only get worse for both oceans and people who depend on them.