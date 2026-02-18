Indian startup Sarvam launches AI models to rival global giants

The 30-billion model packs 30 billion parameters and can handle long conversations (up to 32,000 tokens). It powers conversational products and supports code-mixed and Hinglish input. The 105-billion parameter model is even bigger—105 billion parameters with a massive 128,000-token window—and posts strong benchmark results against other large models on OCR and Indic-language tasks. It supports document understanding and long-context tasks.

Vision model outperforms Gemini and ChatGPT on Indic-language tasks

Sarvam's Vision model tops Gemini and ChatGPT at reading Indian scripts (over 84% accuracy in Indic OCR). The company plans to open-source both models.

More tools like Samvaad agents and Sarvam for Work are coming up.

Backed by over $50 million from investors including Lightspeed and Khosla Ventures, plus support from IndiaAI Mission, Sarvam is putting Indian languages front-and-center in the global AI race.