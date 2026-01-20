Indian startups are using AI to shake up healthcare

Meet the teams changing the game

Logi. AI teamed up with the Indian Dental Association to screen 4.5 million people for oral health issues, and their AI eye tests help speed up cataract surgeries in government hospitals.

Chrogene Arogyam created a non-invasive sickle-cell anemia test that uses AI to read skin responses.

Meanwhile, Garbha.ai is working on better infertility treatments, and CognitiveBiotics is making communication easier for people with autism—all built around real needs in India.