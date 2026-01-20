Indian startups are using AI to shake up healthcare
Indian startups are making healthcare smarter and more accessible with AI-powered tools.
At the recent "AI-LAN: Reimagining Healthcare" event, innovators showed off tech that helps catch diseases early and reach more people—especially where traditional tests aren't an option.
Meet the teams changing the game
Logi. AI teamed up with the Indian Dental Association to screen 4.5 million people for oral health issues, and their AI eye tests help speed up cataract surgeries in government hospitals.
Chrogene Arogyam created a non-invasive sickle-cell anemia test that uses AI to read skin responses.
Meanwhile, Garbha.ai is working on better infertility treatments, and CognitiveBiotics is making communication easier for people with autism—all built around real needs in India.