Indian students shine at global science Olympiads, win multiple medals Technology Jul 25, 2025

Indian students just scored three gold and two silver medals at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in Paris this July.

The team—Kanishk Jain, Snehil Jha, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Aagam Jignesh Shah, and Rajit Gupta—was guided by Professor Sitikantha Das from IIT Kharagpur and Vinayak Katdare.

It's another proud moment for India on the global science stage.