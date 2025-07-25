Next Article
Indian students shine at global science Olympiads, win multiple medals
Indian students just scored three gold and two silver medals at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in Paris this July.
The team—Kanishk Jain, Snehil Jha, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Aagam Jignesh Shah, and Rajit Gupta—was guided by Professor Sitikantha Das from IIT Kharagpur and Vinayak Katdare.
It's another proud moment for India on the global science stage.
More achievements for the team
This isn't a one-off: Indian teams also grabbed seventh place with a national record score at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Australia, plus two golds and two silvers at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in Dubai.
Shoutout to Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) for training these future stars!
