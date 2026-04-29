India's app market tops $300 million early 2026 driven by non-gaming
Technology
India's app market pulled in over $300 million in early 2026, a 33% jump from last year.
Non-gaming apps led the way, making up most downloads and bringing in more than $200 million through in-app purchases, up 44% year over year.
Generative AI and short-drama downloads surge
Generative AI apps saw downloads rise by 69%, while short-drama platforms exploded with a massive 403% growth. ChatGPT alone crossed 300 million total downloads.
Meanwhile, gaming apps stayed strong with over 1.7 billion downloads and a solid 15% revenue boost, easily beating global averages.