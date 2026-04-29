India's cybercrime unit warns of surge in crypto wallet scams
India's cybercrime unit is warning everyone about a big jump in crypto scams, especially targeting people who use digital wallets like Trust Wallet.
Scammers usually reach out on peer-to-peer platforms and then move chats to WhatsApp or Telegram, making their approach feel pretty normal at first.
Fake verification sites steal wallet funds
Scammers trick users into visiting fake verification sites that look legit. Once you connect your wallet, they can grab your funds and there's no way to get them back.
Authorities say: don't connect your wallet to unknown sites, never share your seed phrase, double-check links before clicking, and disconnect any shady apps.
If you spot anything suspicious, call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in. Stay sharp. Crypto is growing fast in India, but so are the scams.