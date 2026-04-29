India's cybercrime unit warns of surge in crypto wallet scams

Fake verification sites steal wallet funds

Scammers trick users into visiting fake verification sites that look legit. Once you connect your wallet, they can grab your funds and there's no way to get them back.

Authorities say: don't connect your wallet to unknown sites, never share your seed phrase, double-check links before clicking, and disconnect any shady apps.

If you spot anything suspicious, call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in. Stay sharp. Crypto is growing fast in India, but so are the scams.