India's own AI model ready by February 2026
India is expected to have its own homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) model ready by February 2026, as announced by Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan at the India Mobile Congress this week.
The launch is expected to coincide with the India AI Impact Summit on February 19-20, 2026.
To power all this, India has ramped up its tech game—deploying 38,000 GPUs (way more than the original goal of 10,000).
What's in the new model?
This new AI model will be developed using Indian datasets and hosted right here on domestic servers—so it's truly "made in India."
The government is backing a dozen local companies to drive innovation, with two expected to have their own foundational models ready before the year wraps up.
Plus, there are plans for even more GPU upgrades soon to boost productivity across different industries.